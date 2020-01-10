|
|
Mark Lewis Thomas, 63, died January 6, 2020, in Richfield, Utah. Mark was born in Jerome, Idaho, November 15, 1956 to Lois Doran and Vern Rowe Thomas, just about 60 minutes after his twin sister Maurine. He spent his early years in Richfield, Idaho and Shoshone, Idaho and at the age of 9, his family moved to St. George, Utah where he subsequently graduated from Dixie High School. He first married Karen Connell and following their divorce, he married Carrie Holyoak with whom he had a son, Taylor Mark Thomas. After their divorce, he married Janet Ballard. Following his divorce from Janet, he continued to live in Southern Utah where he worked as a landscaper. He enjoyed fishing and riding horses in the Pine Valley Mountains. He is survived by his brothers and sisters; Steve (Kris) of Cedar City; Keith (Sherrie) of Las Vegas; Barbara (Steve) of West Valley City; Debra (Sister-in-Law) of Beaver; Beverly (Craig) of Ephraim; Maurine (Gary) of Ephraim; and Emily (Brad) of Pine Valley. Preceded in death by his son Taylor Thomas, brother Paul Thomas and his parents. Private services for family will be held at a later date.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020