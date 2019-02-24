Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Leeds Cemetery
Mark Lundwall Obituary
Mark Lundwall

St. George, Utah - Our beloved brother, husband, father and grandfather, Mark Sullivan Lundwall, passed away on February 18, 2019 in St. George. Mark was born in Salt Lake City on May 19, 1943 to Nelson Joseph Lundwall and Mary Lucile Sullivan Lundwall. He married Bonnie Ann Dimmick on November 8, 2008 in St. George, UT.

Mark lived his early years in Utah. Mark and his family moved to Southern California in 1955. He graduated from Newport Harbor High School, in Newport Beach, CA. Mark is an elder in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the United States Marine Corps from December 1961 to March 1966. He worked for General Telephone Company for thirty years, retiring in 1993.

Mark is survived by his wife Bonnie; sons Terry Mark and Kent Sullivan Lundwall; two grandsons, Brendon and Trevor; one granddaughter, Allie; and siblings, Rosemary, Jim and John.

Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 1 pm at the Leeds Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 11:30-12:30 at the Slickrock Chapel located at 2434 E. Riverside Dr. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019
