Marki Lynn Grover
Perry - Our beloved Marki Lynn Grover left this world on the morning of August 8th, 2019 surrounded by loved ones after a bravely fought battle with complications related to her cancer treatment. Marki Lynn battled for so long, without one ounce of quit, against such short odds, in pain and misery, for just a shot at being her children's mother and husband's lover for just a little bit longer.
Marki Lynn was born April 17, 1988 to KC and Lori Jones in Cedar City, UT. She was the youngest of three children and the joy of the household. Growing up, Marki was a tassel haired tomboy that enjoyed riding her horses and bikes, catching frogs, and was scared to death of her mother's chickens. As she matured, she transformed into a beautiful, graceful, lively young woman who broke hearts wherever she went. She attended Canyon View High School and loved dancing as a Talon and cheerleading.
Marki was married in 2011 where she found her calling in life as mother to three adorable children, who she loved fiercely: Kord (8), Karver (6), and Jimmi (4). Her children were her world, as well as her pride and joy. She was absolutely devoted to them and would have done anything in the world to protect them and make them happy, to include "not going gently into that good night."
Marki married the love of her life, Brandon Grover, on December 29, 2017. Shortly after, Marki left her home of thirty years in Enoch, Utah to begin their life as a family with Brandon in Perry, Utah. Although their time together was too short, it was cherished, valued, and filled with a very deep love and friendship… as well as a few heated arguments… that they always got over because of that love.
Marki was the kind of person that inspired others to be better. She was so kind, encouraging, and thoughtful. She was a great friend to all those that knew her, and we are ALL better for it.
Marki was preceded in death by her sister Jacy Jones, grandmother Charlotte Jones, father KC Jones, and grandfathers Sherral Webster, and Charles Jones. She is survived and remembered in adoration by her husband Brandon Grover, daughter Jimmi Lynn, sons Karver and Kord, brother Weston Jones, mother Lori Jones, and grandmother Marilyn Webster, as well as a large extended family.
We extend our gratitude and love for the Dalton side of our family; for the love and support that they have always been to Marki and her children. Russel and Paula Dalton have graciously accepted the primary responsibility of rearing these beautiful children with the assistance and support of their grandparents, aunts, uncles, fathers, and friends.
We firmly believe that it takes a village to raise a child, we encourage and welcome that support and inclusion in yours. As Marki's children were her most valuable treasures, this would be the highest tribute one could ever pay her.
All funeral services will be held in the Enoch LDS Stake Center (2233 Village Green Road, Enoch, Utah 84721) under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. The first viewing will be held on Friday, August 16th from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. A second viewing will be held Saturday morning before the funeral services from 9:00 - 10:30 AM with the funeral beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will be held at the Cedar City Cemetery to conclude this farewell. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019