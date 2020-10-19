1/1
Marla Kay Evans Stones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marla Kay Evans Stones

Paragonah, Utah - Marla Kay Evans Stones was born into a loving home in Parowan, UT, on March 23, 1975, to Robert A. and Jackie H. Evans. She was the fourth of five children: Lance, Chris, Mindy, Marla, and Natalie. She married Kelly Bess Stones, the love of her life, on December 28, 1991. On May 4, 1996, they were sealed for time and all eternity in the St George temple. They were blessed with four beautiful children: Nathan Kelly, Natasha Kaylynn, Marla Meckenzie, and Nicholas Evans who meant the world to her, along with seven adorable "grand babies". Her family was her life.

Marla loved hiking, hunting, and spending time in the outdoors. Kelly, Marla, and their kids built a family cabin, her cherished dream come true, their "little piece of heaven." Marla drew a bull elk tag on the Panguitch Lake unit and took the bull of her dreams with her family by her side. She was so very talented: painting, refinishing furniture, crafting, and creating flower arrangements. Kelly recently made her the craft room of her dreams.

She loved animals from her raccoons, who loved her, to swimming with sea turtles when she went to Hawaii with Rio Locatelli. Marla worked as a personal assistant for Batista and Rio Locatelli for the past fifteen years, along with her beautiful sister Natalie and dear friend, Richard Hall. They were her other family. Prior to that, she worked as a teller for State Bank, Wild Bills, Chevron, and as a TV anchor for CTV-12.

Always beautiful, Marla never went out without her hair and makeup done. She was as beautiful on the inside as the outside: a light to all who knew her beautiful soul. She loved to throw family parties and was an excellent cook, and especially loved going to Disneyland with her family. She was the best friend to all of her family, and she will be greatly missed the rest of our lives.

Marla is preceded in death by her grandparents: James and Norma Hammell; Alma and Carma Evans; brother in law, Antone Stones; father in law, James Alan Stones; and a loving nephew who was waiting for her. She is survived by her sweet husband, Kelly, children: Nathan (Tyfanee), Tasha, Kenzie (Kade), and Nick; parents, Bob and Jackie; mother in-law, Kathleen; siblings, Lance (Kelli), Chris (Rebecca), Mindy (Ken), and Natalie (Kerry). Seven adorable "grand babies" Bentlie, Jaxxton, Ace, Gentry, Bobbi, Maverick and Axel and numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at the Parowan Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to www.sumortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 19, 2020
We are so sorry Kelly. Our love and support for your sweet family. We pray for you to be comforted at this difficult time. Thank you for all you do for the wonderful community.

Steve Weston
Steve Weston
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved