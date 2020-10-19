Marla Kay Evans Stones
Paragonah, Utah - Marla Kay Evans Stones was born into a loving home in Parowan, UT, on March 23, 1975, to Robert A. and Jackie H. Evans. She was the fourth of five children: Lance, Chris, Mindy, Marla, and Natalie. She married Kelly Bess Stones, the love of her life, on December 28, 1991. On May 4, 1996, they were sealed for time and all eternity in the St George temple. They were blessed with four beautiful children: Nathan Kelly, Natasha Kaylynn, Marla Meckenzie, and Nicholas Evans who meant the world to her, along with seven adorable "grand babies". Her family was her life.
Marla loved hiking, hunting, and spending time in the outdoors. Kelly, Marla, and their kids built a family cabin, her cherished dream come true, their "little piece of heaven." Marla drew a bull elk tag on the Panguitch Lake unit and took the bull of her dreams with her family by her side. She was so very talented: painting, refinishing furniture, crafting, and creating flower arrangements. Kelly recently made her the craft room of her dreams.
She loved animals from her raccoons, who loved her, to swimming with sea turtles when she went to Hawaii with Rio Locatelli. Marla worked as a personal assistant for Batista and Rio Locatelli for the past fifteen years, along with her beautiful sister Natalie and dear friend, Richard Hall. They were her other family. Prior to that, she worked as a teller for State Bank, Wild Bills, Chevron, and as a TV anchor for CTV-12.
Always beautiful, Marla never went out without her hair and makeup done. She was as beautiful on the inside as the outside: a light to all who knew her beautiful soul. She loved to throw family parties and was an excellent cook, and especially loved going to Disneyland with her family. She was the best friend to all of her family, and she will be greatly missed the rest of our lives.
Marla is preceded in death by her grandparents: James and Norma Hammell; Alma and Carma Evans; brother in law, Antone Stones; father in law, James Alan Stones; and a loving nephew who was waiting for her. She is survived by her sweet husband, Kelly, children: Nathan (Tyfanee), Tasha, Kenzie (Kade), and Nick; parents, Bob and Jackie; mother in-law, Kathleen; siblings, Lance (Kelli), Chris (Rebecca), Mindy (Ken), and Natalie (Kerry). Seven adorable "grand babies" Bentlie, Jaxxton, Ace, Gentry, Bobbi, Maverick and Axel and numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at the Parowan Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to www.sumortuary.com
