|
|
Marlell Alma Nielson
St George - Marlell Alma Nielson passed away peacefully December 15, 2019 from complications due to heart failure in the presence of his children.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Snow Canyon Stake Center, 1184 N. Dixie Downs Rd, St. George, Utah. Visitations will be held Friday, December 21, 2019 from 5:30 - 7:30 pm at Hughes Mortuary, 1037 E. 700 S. St. George, and Sunday, prior to services, from 9:30 - 10:45 am at the Snow Canyon Stake.
Arrangements under the care of Hughes Mortuary. Please visit www.hughesmortuary.com for complete obituary and to leave condolences for the family.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019