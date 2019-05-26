Services
Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
190 NORTH 300 WEST
Cedar City, UT 84720-2508
(435) 586-4040
For more information about
Marlowe Imlay
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
190 NORTH 300 WEST
Cedar City, UT 84720-2508
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Cedar 4th Ward Building
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar 4th Ward Chapel
400 North 500 West
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlowe Imlay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlowe Imlay


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marlowe Imlay Obituary
Marlowe Imlay

Cedar City - Marlowe Imlay, age 83, passed away on May 21, 2019 at Cedar City, Utah. He was born September 18, 1935 in Hurricane, Utah to Kenneth Spendlove and Emma DeMille Imlay. He married Sara Joy Bayles on September 25, 1954. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George Temple on February 22, 1964. Marlowe's family moved to Cedar City when he was an infant and he spent his entire life there. Following his high school graduation, he attended the old Salt Lake Barber College. Upon completion he returned to Cedar City and operated his Barber Shop for 50 years. He loved his work and enjoyed all the people he encountered. He took pride in being dependable and of service to his customers although he suffered rheumatoid arthritis and a lot of skin cancer. He didn't succumb to self-pity; every day was a good day.

Marlowe enjoyed athletics in his youth and was an avid fan of high school, college and professional sports teams throughout his life.

He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served God by living a life of honesty and integrity. He served in many capacities; he especially enjoyed that of Bishop and Stake Clerk, fulfilling each with enthusiasm and to the best of his ability.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved spending time with his family at birthday parties, holidays, and other family gatherings. He watched over his family with sincere love, kindness and concern. Marlowe and his wife, Joy, were married for 55 years until her passing on October 28, 2009.

He is survived by daughters, Deanna (Bob) Stevens, Brenda (Mark) Huntsman, both of Fillmore, Utah and Susan (Todd) Jones of Cedar City, and sister-in-law, Pat Imlay; 6 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Emma Imlay, and brothers, Derol and Dellas Imlay.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Cedar 4th Ward Chapel (400 North 500 West). Viewings will be held on May 28, 2019 at 6:00-8:00 pm at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 West) and May 29, 2019 at 9:30-10:30 am at the Cedar 4th Ward Building. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent of www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now