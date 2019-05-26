|
|
Marlowe Imlay
Cedar City - Marlowe Imlay, age 83, passed away on May 21, 2019 at Cedar City, Utah. He was born September 18, 1935 in Hurricane, Utah to Kenneth Spendlove and Emma DeMille Imlay. He married Sara Joy Bayles on September 25, 1954. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George Temple on February 22, 1964. Marlowe's family moved to Cedar City when he was an infant and he spent his entire life there. Following his high school graduation, he attended the old Salt Lake Barber College. Upon completion he returned to Cedar City and operated his Barber Shop for 50 years. He loved his work and enjoyed all the people he encountered. He took pride in being dependable and of service to his customers although he suffered rheumatoid arthritis and a lot of skin cancer. He didn't succumb to self-pity; every day was a good day.
Marlowe enjoyed athletics in his youth and was an avid fan of high school, college and professional sports teams throughout his life.
He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served God by living a life of honesty and integrity. He served in many capacities; he especially enjoyed that of Bishop and Stake Clerk, fulfilling each with enthusiasm and to the best of his ability.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved spending time with his family at birthday parties, holidays, and other family gatherings. He watched over his family with sincere love, kindness and concern. Marlowe and his wife, Joy, were married for 55 years until her passing on October 28, 2009.
He is survived by daughters, Deanna (Bob) Stevens, Brenda (Mark) Huntsman, both of Fillmore, Utah and Susan (Todd) Jones of Cedar City, and sister-in-law, Pat Imlay; 6 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Emma Imlay, and brothers, Derol and Dellas Imlay.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Cedar 4th Ward Chapel (400 North 500 West). Viewings will be held on May 28, 2019 at 6:00-8:00 pm at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 West) and May 29, 2019 at 9:30-10:30 am at the Cedar 4th Ward Building. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent of www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 26, 2019