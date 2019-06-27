|
Marlynn Bennett Lema
St. George - Marlynn Bennett Lema, 82, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born in Kenilworth, Utah to Linwood F. Bennett and Margaret E. Bennett (Wood). She married Lynn P. Bryner on October 21, 1988.
Marlynn was raised in Carbon and Davis counties in Utah. Always passionate about standing up for the rights of others, she obtained her Juris Doctorate from the University of Utah and passed the Utah Bar Exam in 1973 becoming one of the first 100 women in the state to become an attorney. She ran a private legal practice and served as Public Defender in Price, Utah before becoming a Court Commissioner in Washington County Utah. She returned to private practice in St. George, Utah before retiring. Marlynn loved music, reading, dancing, traveling and, of course, fishing.
Marlynn is survived by her husband, Lynn P. Bryner of St. George, Utah; her daughters Dana Victoria Lema of San Jose, California and Nichole Rene' Siciliano of Las Vegas, Nevada, 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The of Utah - https://www.alz.org/utah
Marlynn's family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff of Beehive Homes Memory Care facility that cared for her, loved her and appreciated her big smile and even bigger spirit.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from June 27 to June 28, 2019