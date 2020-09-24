Martha Mary Hoyt
Cedar City - On 09/23/2020 our sweet mother and grandmother Martha Mary Hoyt returned back to her heavenly father and her soul mate Kent at the age of 89. Martha was born June 7th 1931 in Helper, Utah to Joesph Hovey and Aleta Elvera Rasmussen Lambert. She grew up in Lehi on her family's farm, gas station and diner at the Point of The Mountain. Martha was raised with her 4 older brothers and eldest sister. She enjoyed all of the animals and riding her Shetland pony her dad had bought her; she was the apple of his eye. Martha attended Lehi High School where she excelled at sports especially basketball and was also a cheer leader. Often times Martha was identified as a Gail Russell look alike. From the John Wayne movie, Angel and The Bad Man, by her friends and family. Martha met her husband, Kent Hoyt, through the sport of boxing. As he fought in the undercard boxing match as her older brother Jay was fighting Joe Louis in an exhibition fight after he returned from the 1948 Olympics. Martha moved to Cedar City where her older brother Tony was the Chief of Police, to attend CSU now Southern Utah University. Kent relentlessly pursued Martha and captured her heart. They were married June 2nd 1950 and had 4 children, Randy (Cindy, deceased), Aleta Ferguson (Jimmer), Joseph (Jo), Darwin (deceased) l. They lived 57 wonderful years together where they ran businesses together and she worked at Sullivan's Cafe and Sears. They enjoyed their time on the house boat at Lake Powell, home in Beaver Dam, Arizona and their cabin near Brian Head until Kent's passing in 2007. Martha was a 1 in a million grandmother to 8 grandchildren 19 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Martha was a mother and grandmother to everyone, always making sure everyone had everything they needed and treating strangers like one of her own. Martha is survived by her 3 children Randy, Aleta and Joe all of Cedar City and her countless grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her parents, in-laws, husband Kent, son Darwin and daughter in-law Cindy. We would like to send our gratitude to the staff at Brookdale and Ellen Vincent with Zion's home health for their wonderful care and kindness to our mother and grandmother. Funeral services will be held Monday September 28, 2020 at Southern Utah Mortuary in Cedar City, a visitation will be held that morning starting at 10 A.M. Services and a graveside will be held afterwards under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. With COVID please plan accordingly. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
