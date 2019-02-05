|
|
Martha Miceli
St. George - Martha Lee Miceli
74, Born 8/27/1944 in Brooklyn NY was a longtime resident of Greentown, PA. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters near & far on January 31, 2019. She recently moved to St. George, Utah to live out her life in sunshine and warmth and lived her last weeks surrounded by lots of love by her daughter Catherine & daughter-in-law Julie who were constantly at her side. She was well loved & cared for by the compassionate staff at The St. George Rehabilitation center where she will be very missed. They went above and beyond in making her comfortable while there. She brought many smiles and lots of laughter to the staff.
She is predeceased by her husband Salvatore Miceli, her mother, Martha Britton and her father, Gordon Britton whom also recently passed.
Martha is survived by her loving daughters, Deirdre Jablonski and son-in-law Mark Jablonski both of Clearwater Florida. Catherine Varner-Miceli and her daughter-in-law Julie Varner-Miceli both of St George Utah. Regina Felkowski and son-in-law Brian Felkowski, and her beloved grandchildren Mia Rose and Nolan James Felkowski all of Clark's Summit. Her son Frank McGarrigle and daughter-in-law Rita McGarrigle both of Mocksville, NC. Her sweet granddaughter Heather Harding of Clearwater Florida as well as her Great Grandson Brendan Pickard. Her brother Robert Britton and sister-in-law Roseanne Britton both of Brookfield CT. Her nephew Todd Britton of Arizona. Her Niece Jennifer Ondek and husband Bob. Her niece Melissa Woodhouse and husband Ben. Great nieces and nephews all of Brookfield, CT. Her dear friends Geri and Steve Vermac both of Springbrook Twp, PA. Many other Family members & dear friends in NY, PA and Long Island.
Private service will be held in St George Utah followed by a service and burial in Farmingdale, NY where Martha will be buried with her Mother, Grandfather, Grandmother, and beloved Uncle.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Feb. 5, 2019