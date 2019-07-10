|
Our family is sad to announce that on July 4th at the age of 76 our beloved Martha Roberts Parry returned to her beloved Heavenly Father surrounded by her family Martha was born in Athens Alabama she was the daughter of Russell and Velma Roberts they moved to Cedar City from Athens Alabama when she was 5 years old she had one brother named Stan.
Growing up she attended school in Cedar City. She met the love of her life Drex Parry on May 2 1958 and were later married on June 2nd 1961 they were sealed in the temple for all time and eternity on June 21st 1980. They were blessed with 2 daughters Lori & Kelly and 2 sons Tom & Cameron. She had 19 Grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
Martha loved her family above all things. She had a kind and loving heart and her love of the gospel was unwavering. She loved to play the guitar and piano. she was always taking the kids fishing and camping and always supported them in everything they did.
She is survived by her husbund Drex Parry, daughters Lori (Jimmy) Culbertson, Kelly (Wally) Rollo, sons Tom Parry and Cameron (Jamie) Parry.
Funeral services will be at the stake center at 95 N 2125 W Thursday July 11 a viewing will be at 10 A.M. the funeral at 11 A.M. after it there be a dedication of the grave at the Cedar City Cemetery after that there will be a lunch back at the stake center.
The family would like to thank Ethan Bunker of Sun Tree Hospice Service, Dr. Mark Corry, Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, The Cedar City 11th Ward and all our family and friends.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 10, 2019