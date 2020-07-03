Marva Stewart Thompson
Cedar City, Utah - Marva S. Thompson (Grandma T) passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020. She was born to Otto M. & Areta Stewart on January 12, 1935, and was delivered by her grandmother in her parents' small home in Tropic, Utah. Marva was blessed to be born into a very loving and close family. She maintained this close family relationship with her 3 sisters and 2 brothers. She loved to be around family and always had a special connection with her siblings. When the sisters got together there was guaranteed to be much laughter!
She married Artie Woodard and had two wonderful daughters Nauleen and Wendy, then later divorced. She soon fell in love with and married her eternal companion Harold Thompson, in the Provo, Utah Temple. They were together on this earth for 45 years until he passed away Christmas day 2019 just a few short months ago. She had a special talent for Sewing, Cooking and Gardening. She loved spending time reading and studying the scriptures, specifically the Book of Mormon. She loved to learn about and share stories about her ancestors who helped settle many communities around Southern Utah.
Marva was raised as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and continued to be an active and dedicated member throughout her life. She spent much of her life in the service of her Father in Heaven and those around her. Marva and Harold served as full time missionaries in the Canada Calgary Mission. She loved her time in Canada and made many life long friends. They also served as ordinance workers in the St. George Temple for 17 years along with many other callings.
She is survived by her daughters; Nauleen (Dennis) Gaede, Parowan, Utah and Wendy (John) Chapin, Panguitch, Utah. 3 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren. Her sister Lorea Durrant of Cedar City, Utah. Stepchildren, Susan Gunn, Jan Gable & Steve Thompson. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harold Thompson, brothers Otto Jr. Stewart, Lee Stewart, sisters Vrene Robinson, Devora Blain and son-in-law Tom Sims.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Karen Lin and her staff, Dr. Marcellus Assiago & staff and for the loving care she received from the staff of the Garfield County Nursing Home.
A graveside service will be held Monday the 6th day of July at 12:00 pm in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com