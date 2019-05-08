|
|
Marvin Button
Kanab - Marvin Kelvert Button, age 79, passed away May 4, 2019 in Kanab, Utah. Marvin was born November 5, 1939 in Kanab, Utah to Kelvert and Edna Coleman Button. He was the second oldest of five children.
Marvin spent a great deal of his childhood working alongside his parents. Marvin attended school in Kanab playing football for Kanab High School and graduated in 1958. He spent a lot of his time building fence all over Southern Utah with his father. They even built the fence from Kanab to Page during the time that the dam in Page was being built.
Marvin met the love of his life, Deon Covington, while working with her dad, Wilbur, as a fuel delivery driver for Carl Jameson. After they were married Marvin worked for Merritt, Chapman, & Scott as a mechanic for the construction of the Glen Canyon Dam. He prided himself on never missing a day of work. He then moved to Flagstaff to work for about four months before returning home to work as a logging truck driver for Kaibab Saw Mill. He was later transferred to the position of the shop mechanic foreman. When the Kaibab Saw Mill shut down he began working for Arizona Fuels as the shop manager until they also shut down. After that lay off, Marvin started his own trucking company, MB Services, and later built his shop, Settler's Cove Diesel Repair. He sold the shop to his son Danny after many dedicated years and continued the trucking company, retiring about two years ago. During this whole time, Marvin and his family ran a successful farming and cattle operation that still exists today. Marvin always had oil in his blood and cow manure on his boots.
Marvin's greatest accomplishment and legacy was his family. He and Deon had five kids along with three miscarriages; Terry, Van, Kelvert Wilbur (who was stillborn), Beverly, and Daniel. Marvin always had several dogs and grandchildren tagging along with him. There wasn't a child's or grandchild's sporting event or school program that Marvin and Deon weren't there at least thirty minutes early for. He and Deon have spent their lives devoted to their family. Marvin has left a profound influence on all of his posterity.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Kelvert Button and Edna Coleman Button; his brother, Nolan Button; sister, Kay Hamilton; grandson, Layne Brown; and son, Kelvert Wilbur Button.
Marvin is survived by his loving wife, Deon Covington Button; sister, Geniel (Marlow) Kent; sister, Susan Markham; daughter Terry (Rod) Cameron; son, Van (Brenda) Button; daughter, Beverly (Gregg) Doss; son, Daniel (Natali) Button; thirteen grand children; and eighteen great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Kanab Utah South Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Viewings will be held Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 PM at the South Chapel, and Saturday morning from 9:30-10:45 AM at the Chapel. Burial will be in the Kanab Cemetery. Arrangements were made with Mosdell Mortuary.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 8, 2019