Marvin Hyer
Cedar City - Marvin Reese Hyer, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away peacefully in his home in Cedar City, Utah on October 26, 2019. He was born to Frank Andrew and Mary Edna Reese Hyer in North Logan, Utah at his grandmother's home on July 4, 1942. His youth was spent on the farm in Garland, Utah.
Following high school, Marvin moved to Salt Lake City, Utah to attend electronics school where he obtained his radio license. In 1962 he was called to serve in the West Central States Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. It was there that he met his "little sweetheart" Brenda Morgan. Upon his return, he joined the U.S. Army Reserve where he served for 29 years before retiring. On March 25, 1965 he and Brenda were married in the Logan, Utah Temple and moved to Cedar City, Utah 2 days later. It was there that they started their family adding one son, Andrew Perry and two daughters, Jana Marie and Amy Lynn. Marv worked for Mountain Bell, US West and South-Central Communications for 40 years.
As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Marvin served in many callings. Many young Cub Scouts knew him best as "Akela". He received the Second Miler Award, The District Award of Merit, and the Silver Beaver Award from the Boy Scouts of America. He also served in several Bishoprics, Young Men's Presidencies and Sunday School Presidencies. His love of the gospel and testimony of his Savior, Jesus Christ were shared with all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Brenda Morgan, children, Andrew Perry (Ellene) Hyer and Amy Lynn Humphries (Chip) Sharpe, brothers, Kenneth Hyer, Keith (Kathryn) Hyer, Max Hyer and Alan (Sue) Hyer, 12 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 6 bonus-grandchildren and 20 bonus great-grandchildren. Marvin experienced joy and rejoicing in his posterity.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Andrew and Mary Edna Reese Hyer, sister, Mary Hyer, In-laws, Perry Elwell and Mazona Hunsaker Morgan, daughter, Jana Marie Hyer, son in law, Randy Lee Humphries and 3 sisters in law, Patricia Hyer, Peggy Hyer and Penny Affleck.
Viewings will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6:00 -8:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Cedar North Stake Center (95 N. 2125 W. Cedar City, Utah). Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cedar North Stake Center. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019