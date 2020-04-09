|
|
Marvin Woodbury
St George - Marvin H Woodbury passed away April 8, 2020. He was born June 6, 1926 to Lawrence and Ina Hall Woodbury. He married the love of his life Dora Jean Leavitt on May 16, 1947. They had seven children, Dave, Larry, Lamar, Daniel, Pamela (Bundy), Jolene (Duncan), and Scott. They have 31 grandchildren, 82 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held April 8, 2020 at 11:00 am with a viewing prior to services at 9:30 am at Hughes Mortuary, 1037 E 700 S., St. George. Interment will follow at the St George City Cemetery. Please go to www.hughesmortuary.com to leave condolences and to view full obituary.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020