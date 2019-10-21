|
|
Mary Alice Tebbs
Moncur - Mary Alice Tebbs Moncur passed away on October 14, 2019 in St. George, Utah.
She was born at the Big Horn Basin Hospital in Lovell, Wyoming, October 30, 1936 to Cal Meeks and Reba Marchant Tebbs, the 5th of 11 children. She lived in Cowley, Wyoming where she enjoyed a rich and fulfilling childhood, ultimately graduating from Cowley High School.
Upon graduation she attended Brigham Young University, during which time she became engaged to and married Merrill Moncur on May 7, 1955 in Cowley, Wyoming at the home of her parents. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple, with the sealing performed by Paul H. Dunn on November 5, 1965. They are the parents of five children.
Raised in a musical family, Mary Alice developed a beautiful singing voice, regularly singing around the piano with her siblings, and extended family and friends. This frequent family activity was a source of pure entertainment and joy to all those who witnessed the experience. Her singing talent was also enjoyed at countless weddings, funerals, community and church functions.
Mary Alice was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and possessed a simple, but abiding faith in Jesus Christ. In virtually every area in which she lived, she was called to serve as Ward Chorister. She loved this calling, which allowed her to consistently nurture and express her testimony through the words and spirit of the music she led. She faithfully performed her duties until her health prevented her from doing so.
Throughout her life she developed an interest in a variety of sports and was an engaged and knowledgeable fan. She loved watching the participation of her brothers, children and grandchildren as they competed; her cheers and piercing whistle could often be heard above the noise of other enthused spectators. In her later years she played countless holes of golf with her husband and friends, recording on two occasions, a hole in one.
Devotion to her family and the Lord, a disposition grounded in love, and a leaning toward restrained perfectionism made her an ideal homemaker. She willingly submitted her life to those she loved with her pleasant nature, loyal support and tireless service.
She leaves behind her husband, Merrill; her children: Cynthia (Jeff) Doerr, St. George, UT; Robert (Lauri Jo) Moncur, Salt Lake City, UT; Kim Moncur, St. George, UT; Shane (Denise) Moncur, Farmington, UT; Drake, (Brandy) Moncur, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA; also 22 much loved grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. Her brothers and sisters who survive her include: Loretta (Lou, Deceased) Nicholls, Winchester, CA; Chuck (Jodi) Tebbs, Draper, UT; Christine, (Tony) Adriignola, Rollins, MT; Jeff (Valerie) Tebbs, Draper, UT; Reba (Bill) Padilla, St. George, UT; and Caleen Martinez, Salt Lake City, UT.
We are grateful for loving doctors and care givers who have been so attentive these past months as she struggled with Alzheimer's disease. Thank you!
Funeral services will be held Saturday October 26, 2019 at 10:00am at the Bloomington 3rd Ward, 3519 Manzanita Road, St. George, Utah. Friends may call Saturday from 9:00 to 9:45am prior to the service.
Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019