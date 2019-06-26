|
Mary Ann McConkie Murphy
St. George - Mary Ann Murphy, 82, passed peacefully away at home in St. George, Utah on June 21, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was born May 4, 1937 in Tridell, Utah to Mormon Dewey and Thora (Harvey) McConkie. She married Robert K Murphy in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on December 28, 1956.
She grew up on a farm in Tridell, but moved to Salt Lake as a teenager. She graduated from South High School in Salt Lake City and then attended Utah State University. While working in Salt Lake during summer break she met Robert Murphy. After a summer romance they became engaged and were married in the Salt Lake Temple. During the more than 62 years of their marriage, they had opportunities that allowed them to live in many different parts of Utah and northern Nevada.
Mary Ann was passionate about church and community service, but even more so about her family. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings throughout her life, including many leadership positions. She was a dedicated Gospel scholar with a love for the scriptures and for sharing what she learned with her family. She worked at several different businesses, usually as a bookkeeper, before working for the Internal Revenue Service. In 2001, following retirement, Mary Ann and Robert moved to St. George. Soon they were called to serve as temple ordinance workers in the St. George Temple and loved their service there. In fact, during all of her years in St. George, Mary Ann spent much of her free time doing family research and temple work.
Mary Ann was a gifted organizer and used this ability in many ways to bless her family and community. She helped run family businesses, served in home owner associations, raised funds for the Church before the budget allowance program, and was a political activist. In fact, one of the highlights of her political involvement was serving as chair of the Weber County Republican Party during the Reagan presidential campaign.
Mary Ann was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, five siblings, and her daughter, Gwen. She is survived by her husband, Robert, daughter Valorie (Van) Bohman and JoAnn (David) Whiteley, her sister Carol Betts, 14 grandchildren, and 34 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the St. George 5th Ward (Flood Street) Chapel at 85 S. 400 E., St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held Saturday, prior to the service, from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM at the church. Interment will be at the Tonaquint Cemetery. Arrangements trusted to the care of McMillan Mortuary. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 26, 2019