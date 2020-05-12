|
Mary Beth Darley
South Weber - Mary Beth Darley was born June 11, 1954, in Redding, California, to William Fredrick Darley Jr. and Gloria Cecilia McGinty Darley. She passed away peacefully May 7, 2020 in South Weber, Utah.
Beth spent her early years on the family farm riding horses, especially a colt she bought and trained on her own. At Anderson High School she played field hockey, participated in the drill team, and ran track, graduating in 1972.
At 21 years old, she served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to Argentina. Later, she joined the 142nd Military Intelligence Battalion of the Utah National Guard and received several awards for her marksmanship and overall skills.
Beth was known for her generosity and visitors often left her home with a gift in hand. She enjoyed jogging, soccer, herbs, and studying natural healing. Beth attracted many friends with her endless enthusiasm and loved playing with children. She wrote poems and songs, worked hard, nurtured those around her, and guided her life with a strong will.
Though Beth worked in a variety of jobs from clerical work for the church to typesetting for a publishing company, her favorite job was that of mother. She is survived by seven children and their significant others: Bruce (Maylen), Nathan, William (Amanda), Maria (Nick), Dallin (Kayla), Laura (Kaden), Charity (Kara). She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren.
Beth is mourned by her siblings Laura, David, Peggy, and Bruce, and her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother in 2012 and her father on April 29, 2020. She will be interred in a double funeral at the Parowan Cemetery on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. An online broadcast is available for those unable to attend. Please visit www.hughesmortuary.com to log in.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from May 12 to May 15, 2020