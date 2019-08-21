|
Mary Dalton
Circleville - Mary Simkins Dalton, Circleville, Utah, passed away at her son's home on August 16, 2019 in Cedar City, Utah at the age of 104. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother.
Mary was born February 8, 1915 to Roston and Mary Simkins in Sutherland, Utah and later moved to Circleville, Utah.
She married Ward B. Dalton on October 17, 1934; they were sealed in the St. George LDS Temple on January 7, 1989. They were the parents of six children. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, a daughter Kathleen (Wayne) James and a son Roland (Maurine) Dalton. She is survived by her children Howard (Connie) Dalton, Elouise (Doug-deceased) Coates, Ross (Leslie) Dalton and Russel (Paula) Dalton. She also has one sister, Martha Veater plus 27 grandchildren, 99 great-grandchildren and 46 great-great grandchildren.
Mary was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother while working at numerous jobs. She was also one of the best cooks ever, she could make a delicious meal out of whatever was in the fridge or cupboards, plus she always had homemade peanut-butter cookies in her freezer! She loved the mountains and being outdoors with her family. She was a great example of integrity and believed in doing any job with perfection. She exemplified Christ-like love and service in all she did.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held numerous callings throughout her life.
Mary loved working in her yard, she had beautiful vegetable gardens plus gorgeous lilac bushes and many beautiful flowers; her yard was always manicured to perfection and was the perfect playground for her many grandchildren!
She received numerous awards for her embroidered quilts at many Piute County Fairs.
The family wishes to thank Ellen and the Hospice team at Zion's Way Home Health and Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of our mother,
Funeral services will be held Friday August 23, 2019 at 12 noon in the Circleville, Utah Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Visitations will be held at the LDS Church from 10:30-11:30. Interment will follow at the Circleville Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Affordable Funeral Services in Cedar City, Utah.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019