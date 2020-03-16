|
|
Mary Dawn Dalton
Parowan - Mary Dawn Dalton, of Parowan, UT, peacefully passed away on March 14, 2020 at the age of 86. Mary Dawn was a kind-hearted and loving woman who will be greatly missed by her family as well as members of the Parowan community where she lived most of her life. She is now reunited with the love of her life, Warren Dalton, to whom she was married for 58 years at the time of his passing in 2007.
Mary Dawn was born on April 6, 1933, to Don and Rula Orton in Cedar City, UT, as the first of six children. Mary Dawn attended Parowan High School, at which time she began dating Warren. Mary Dawn and Warren were married on October 21, 1948, in Pioche, Nevada. They were subsequently sealed for time and eternity in the St. George Temple. Following their marriage, they returned to Parowan where they went on to raise their family. Mary Dawn cared for and oversaw a household that eventually grew to include five children while Warren started a successful farming operation which continued until the time of his retirement.
Mary Dawn had a great love of music and particularly enjoyed singing. In her earlier years, Mary Dawn and her mother would frequently sing together and were often asked to sing in a variety of gatherings in their community, including many civic and holiday performances, church services, and funeral services. Mary Dawn was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed sharing her musical talents as part of her service in the Church, where she spent most of her adult years conducting the music in weekly church services.
In addition to Warren, Mary Dawn was preceded in death by her son, Brooks, in 2017. In 1964, at age 3, Brooks contracted spinal meningitis which left him with significant and permanent disabilities. Mary Dawn devoted her life to Brooks' care, and would even comment that she considered her care for her son to be her mission in life. Mary Dawn's commitment to Brooks' daily care continued undiminished even as Mary Dawn's own health began to deteriorate in the years prior to Brooks' passing. Mary Dawn will always be remembered for the lifetime of loving service she gave in care of Brooks.
Mary Dawn is also preceded in death by her sisters, JoAnn Hunter (Dixon), Peggy Orton, and LaRee Orton. She is survived by her brothers, Decker Orton (Katherine) and Gary Orton (Sandy). Mary Dawn is also survived by her children, Jeanne Locke (Haze), Sherry Robinson (Jerry), Rich Dalton, and Layne Dalton (Dixie), as well as 15 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held for Mary Dawn on March 21, 2020, following which Mary Dawn will be laid to rest in the Parowan cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2020