Mary E. Sherwin
St. George - Mary E. Sherwin passed away on December 26, 2019 in St. George, Utah surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of Ernest and Elizabeth Halula Frechin born in Kansas City, Kansas on May 2, 1926. There she grew up, finished high school and entered St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing. In 1947 she earned her RN and served in the Army Cadet Nurse Corp. While in nurse training, she was fortunate to meet and marry the love of her life - Claude W. Sherwin, Jr.
She worked a number of years in Kansas City and many more in Utah enjoying her chosen profession. While working at the Kansas University Medical Center, Mary was honored as the Outstanding RN of the year in 1949.
In 1951, Mary and Claude moved to Salt Lake City, Utah where their children Bill, Bob and Toni were born and raised. She continued working and enjoying her 35 year nursing career. She retired in 1987 after serving as Head Registered Nurse at Granger Medical for 15 years.
Claude and Mary loved traveling, and for many years were piloted by Claude in their private plane. They often visited children, extended family and friends as well as exciting, new places.
Mary enjoyed planting and watching flowers grow, feeding quail, watching hummingbirds, reading, doing puzzles, playing Bingo and slot machines. Most of all, she looked forward to watching her beloved Utah Jazz and hated when the season ended. In her last days, she finally forgave Michael Jordan for breaking her heart in 1997 and again in 1998!
Claude and Mary were married for 56 years at the time of his death in 2005. She moved to California in 2005 and Hawaii in 2010 to be near Toni and her family. In 2016 she moved to St George, Utah, near Bill and his family where she resided at Sterling Court. She made good friends there and enjoyed being more accessible to kids and grandkids.
Mary is survived by her pride and joys - Bill (Roxie), Bob ( Denice) and Toni (Rich) White. Her grandchildren - Penny Dille, Max Sherwin, Kyle Sherwin, Sasha (Josh) Cantrell, Jade Sherwin and Erin Schmidt. Her great-grandchildren who knew her as "GG" - Jett, Lex and Vivienne Dille and Kinloch, Roux and Aniella Cantrell. She also had and loved many incredible nieces and nephews and many wonderful, lifelong friends.
In closing, Mary said "Great Life! If you wish to remember me, do it with a kind word or deed or a hug to someone who needs it."
A remembrance of Mary will be held at Sterling Court on January 18 at 2 pm - the place she spent her last five years of life with a very special and caring staff.
There will also be a celebration of life in Mary's honor in Salt Lake City on her 94th birthday - May 2, 2020.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020