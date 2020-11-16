1/1
Mary Isabelle Lakner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Isabelle Lakner

Mary Isabelle Lakner, age 80, passed away in her home surrounded by family on November 13, 2020. She was born December 3, 1939 in Des Moines, Iowa, the only child of Alberta Marie and John DeLos Wilcox. At her passing she had been married to John Arnold Lakner for 62 wonderful years. She spent 23 years serving lunches to the children attending Cedar City elementary schools and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and an Active member of the Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church in St. George, Utah. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, traveling and visiting with people, mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Mary is survived by husband John, son James Scott (Maria) Lakner, son Mike Dean (Kimberly) Lakner, daughter Peggy Anne (Ed) Pectol, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The Lakner family would like to thank Intermountain Homecare and Hospice along with and specifically Dr. Terence D. Rhodes for their support. A small family service will be held November 19, 2020 in her memory. She was a good soul.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved