Mary Jane Cooper
St. George - Mary Jane (Amstutz) Cooper, 91, died Friday, October 4, 2019 in St. George Utah. Always known as "Mary Jane", she was born on January 13, 1928, the daughter of Sylvia and William Amstutz of Sedgwick, Kansas.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Green Valley 8th Branch, 1282 West 500 South, St. George, Utah. Visitations will be held Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd. and Friday, prior to services, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019