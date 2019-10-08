Services
Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Green Valley 8th Branch
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Green Valley 8th Branch
1282 West 500 South
St. George, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Cooper


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane Cooper Obituary
Mary Jane Cooper

St. George - Mary Jane (Amstutz) Cooper, 91, died Friday, October 4, 2019 in St. George Utah. Always known as "Mary Jane", she was born on January 13, 1928, the daughter of Sylvia and William Amstutz of Sedgwick, Kansas.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Green Valley 8th Branch, 1282 West 500 South, St. George, Utah. Visitations will be held Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd. and Friday, prior to services, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
Download Now