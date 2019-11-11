|
|
Mary Langston
St George - Mary Rae (Laub) Langston was born on November 23, 1931 in Simi Valley, California. She was the daughter of Raymond Frederick Laub and Netina Pricilla Alger. She was received by her Heavenly Father on November 3, 2019. Most of her childhood she was raised in Simi Valley, California. In her mid teens she moved to Enterprise, Utah where many of her relatives lived. Just before completing High School she caught the attention of a cowboy from the Arizona Strip. After courting she married her sweetheart, Lamond Colima Langston, on May 7th, 1949.
Mary moved with Lamond to many locations including St. George, Utah (where their first child was born), Jacob's Lake, Arizona (in the Kaibab Forest), Washington Terrace, Utah (where her other children were born and raised). She enjoyed the role of motherhood and stayed at home to care for her children. However, in the early sixties she went back to school and earned her GED. After earning her GED she studied accounting and was hired by the IRS at the Ogden, Utah facility. She enjoyed her work there and was thereafter able to assist family members with their tax preparation. Mary was a reading specialist here in southern Utah. She enjoyed learning and often quoted from the classics of Shakespeare, Dickens, and others.
Mary's greatest desire was to be with and enjoy family (the extended family included). Among the many sightseeing trips in the western United States, there were visits at relative's homes. Also additional extra family members were welcome on these trips. The beauty of God's earth was a constant theme as she showed her family the wonders of the creation, in most all of the western national parks.
Mary's biggest goal in life was to share her faith with her children. She taught at home the stories of the Bible and Book of Mormon. She set an example of the importance of gospel living and of being involved with church and community. She set an example of reverence for God and his teachings. Mary and Lamond went on an LDS mission in the 1980's and enjoyed their service together. She and Lamond also served as ordinance workers in the St. George Temple for a few years.
In her mid to later life she moved with her husband back to his family's ranch in Cane Beds on the Arizona strip. During this time she worked for a Judge, helped in elections, and supported her husband on the ranch. Her last home is here in St. George, Utah. She spent her last years assisted by her daughters in St. George, Utah and Mesa, Arizona.
She is survived by her brother Myron (JoAnn) Laub, Children :Netina (Jerry) Bodine, Merril (Nancy) Langston, Roberta (Bill) Schmitt, and James (Amber) Langston. 23 grandchildren, and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her husband Lamond, son Reed (Marie- still living) Langston, and two grand children Mary Jo Langston and Karl Schmitt.
Mary's viewing will be Friday Nov. 15th at 7:00 to 8:30 PM. at the chapel on 591 West 500 North in St. George, UT. A short viewing will be held Saturday Nov. 16th at 9:00 to 9:30 AM prior to the funeral starting at 10:00 AM. Following the service a luncheon will be served and interment will be at the Hurricane cemetery (far east side). Arrangements made with Mosdell Mortuary.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019