Maud Brown
Kanab, Utah - Maud Wood Brown passed away on February 21, 2019, just a few weeks prior to her 99th birthday.
She was born on March 29, 1920, to Orin and Anna Jennings Wood in Hurricane, Utah. There were seven children in the close knit family, Brothers: LuWayne, Cleo, Calvert and Jack Wood and Sisters: Leah Naegle and Glenna Tippets. When mom was three years and eight months old, her father was killed in a horse riding accident. After his death, the family banded together to make ends meet. It was here that she learned the value of hard work, a trait she never forgot. Raised during the depression, she learned the value of money and a good name. Mom was part of a never to be repeated generation, close to the earth; their God and old fashion values seldom seen in the world today.
Maud married Norris Pugh "Doc" Brown on March 24, 1941 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The family lived in Hurricane and on the Arizona Strip where Doc ranched. In 1954 they purchased Clark Ranch and moved the family and their cattle operation to Kanab, Utah.
Mom was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in Cub Scouts, Sunday School, Young Women and Primary. For many years she served as a visiting teacher. She was very civic minded and was active in the Civic Club, Daughters of Utah Pioneers and the American Legion Auxiliary.
She was most content in the outdoors exploring the red hills she loved so much. She loved hiking and hiked into her early 90's. She had an abundance of talents, could make anything with her hands and could see possibilities in everything. She couldn't sit idle. She did her best to make do with what she had. She was a great example of the adage: Use it up, fix it up, make it do, or do without.
She loved the Native American culture and wore silver and turquoise jewelry most of her life. Mom was independent and self-reliant, but always offered a hand to someone who was struggling. She had a quick and delightful wit, was always pleasant, was infectiously optimistic, and ever grateful for her family and friends.
She was a devoted and selfless mother and grandmother. Serving her family was particularly important to her. She was the mother of six children, twenty-six grandchildren, sixty-eight great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
We were grateful to have had our Mom with us for so many years, for her example and for her fighting spirit that showed us not to give up when things get tough. Near the end, her body was weak but her spirit was strong!
She is survived by her children: Pearl Ann (Tom) Davis, Bear River City, Utah; Marilyn (Kim T.) Lawson, Elaine (Jeffrey) Knudsen, Worth Wood (Jill) Brown, and Kathrin (Tory) Brock, all of Kanab, Utah and James Norris (Laurene) Brown, Kanab/St. George, Utah. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers, sisters and grandchildren Julie Riggins and Norris Dean Brown.
Funeral services will be held at the Kanab Utah North Stake Center (20 W Center St, Kanab, UT) on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11 AM. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:30 and prior to the services on Saturday at 9:30 to 10:45 AM. Burial will be in the Kanab Cemetery. Services were arranged with Mosdell Mortuary.
