Maudell Smith
Cedar City, Utah - Maudell was born March 30, 1929 in Cedar City, Utah to Dell and Reeta Smith
She grew up in Cedar City. She attended Cedar City Elementary School, Cedar Junior High School, graduated from Cedar High School, graduated from B.A.C., graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education.
Her work experience includes working for Cedar City Recreation in the summers teaching tennis, archery and swimming. She did teach for several years in the Tooele County School District. Returning to Cedar City after teaching Physical Education in Tooele, she took a few years off. She clerked for a couple of years at Sprouse Ritz. Then, clerked for several years at J.C. Penney.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in such church positions as a Young Women's Sports Director, Ward Secretary, Ward Funeral Committee, Ward Library Staff and Visiting Teacher.
In the summer when she was young, she spent a lot of time at the family mountain cabin, riding horses and helping with the sheep. As an adult, when she was home in the summer, she played softball on the City Women's League. She was on Tillie's team. Summer was a time when the family took trips to Cedar Breaks, Bryce and Zion. The family also enjoyed fishing trips to Kolob, Yankee Meadows and Navajo Lake. She enjoyed golfing and bowling on city leagues.
Maudell is survived by one sister Jeri, and several special nephews and nieces.
She is preceded in death by her parents Dell and Reeta Smith, two sisters Melba and Reeta Ann.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Cedar City Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020