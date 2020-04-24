Services
Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
190 NORTH 300 WEST
Cedar City, UT 84720-2508
(435) 586-4040
Resources
More Obituaries for Maudell Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maudell Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maudell Smith Obituary
Maudell Smith

Cedar City, Utah - Maudell was born March 30, 1929 in Cedar City, Utah to Dell and Reeta Smith

She grew up in Cedar City. She attended Cedar City Elementary School, Cedar Junior High School, graduated from Cedar High School, graduated from B.A.C., graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education.

Her work experience includes working for Cedar City Recreation in the summers teaching tennis, archery and swimming. She did teach for several years in the Tooele County School District. Returning to Cedar City after teaching Physical Education in Tooele, she took a few years off. She clerked for a couple of years at Sprouse Ritz. Then, clerked for several years at J.C. Penney.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in such church positions as a Young Women's Sports Director, Ward Secretary, Ward Funeral Committee, Ward Library Staff and Visiting Teacher.

In the summer when she was young, she spent a lot of time at the family mountain cabin, riding horses and helping with the sheep. As an adult, when she was home in the summer, she played softball on the City Women's League. She was on Tillie's team. Summer was a time when the family took trips to Cedar Breaks, Bryce and Zion. The family also enjoyed fishing trips to Kolob, Yankee Meadows and Navajo Lake. She enjoyed golfing and bowling on city leagues.

Maudell is survived by one sister Jeri, and several special nephews and nieces.

She is preceded in death by her parents Dell and Reeta Smith, two sisters Melba and Reeta Ann.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Cedar City Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maudell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -