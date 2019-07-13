Services
Southern Utah Mortuary - Cedar City - Cedar City
190 North 300 West
Cedar City, UT 84720
(435) 586-4040
Mauna Woodbury
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kanarraville Ward Building,
80 South Main,
Kanaraville, UT
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Kanarraville Ward Building,
80 South Main,
Kanaraville, UT
1934 - 2019
Mauna Woodbury Obituary
Mauna Woodbury

Kanarraville - Mauna returned to her Heavenly home on the evening of July 9, 2019. Her children, Cindy, Don and Susan were at her bedside. In the few days preceding her death, all of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were able to visit with her. She was surrounded by love.

Mauna was born and raised in Cedar City. The youngest of six daughters to Lamont and Allie May McDonald. She met and married her sweetheart, Clayton, in 1954 and their life began. They had two children, Cindy and Don, while living in Cedar City. They moved to California and had two more children, Susan and David.

After raising their family and retiring, Mauna and Clayton returned to Utah. Living in Kanarraville since 1983, Mauna spent her time with family and friends and loving life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, six sisters, her youngest son, David, her husband, Clayton in 2007, her grandsons, Michael and Christopher, her son-in-law, Kent, and daughter-in-law, Gwendolyn.

She is survived by her 3 children, 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Our mother was loved by so many people. One of the last things she was able to communicate was "I am so blessed."

Services will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Kanarraville Ward Building, 80 South Main, Kanaraville, Utah. A viewing will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Kanarraville Ward Building under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.

Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 13, 2019
