|
|
Maureen Lunt
Cedar City - On December 24, 2019, Maureen Prince Lunt gathered her family together for one final Christmas Eve to celebrate her life and legacy.
She was born of goodly parents, James Irving Prince and Mary Edna Prince, in Cedar City, Utah on May 26, 1929. She and her siblings, Darrell J., Merl, and her dear sister Lola DeMille were raised in beautiful New Harmony, Utah. There beneath the majesty of Kolob's "Five Fingers," she could see the love of God manifested in his earthly creation. Tucked lovingly between the farms and orchards of New Harmony, and surrounded by the love of family and friends, her life was like a dream. She loved to tell stories of the carefree life of her childhood and her loving parents.
When she was in sixth grade, she left home along with her lifelong friend Marilyn Mathis Parry, and moved to St. George to attend Woodward Junior High. She then moved to Cedar City to attend high school, where she would meet the love of her life, Mitchell Lunt. True high school sweethearts, the happy couple married in July 12, 1951 in the St. George Temple. They spent the next 68 years together, in which time they raised 5 children, enjoyed many travels together, served lovingly in their church and community, and welcomed 12 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren into their family. Through the blessings of the Lord, they were able to live together in their home, side by side, into the 90th year of their lives.
Maureen had a great gift of showing love and making everyone she met feel accepted and cherished. Her home was always a place of gathering for family and friends. She loved to laugh and could not help but make others around her feel her happiness and joy. She loved to give gifts and didn't care the cost. She would do anything to make her loved ones feel special. She was a great lover of art and beauty, and loved anything that sparkled. She made everyone feel like they were her favorite, but she was everyone's favorite.
We would like to thank Iron County Home Health care, Zion's Way Hospice, and neighbors and friends for taking such great care of our beloved mother. But we would especially like to thank our wonderful father for his tireless care for our sweet mother and grandmother.
Maureen returned to her Father in Heaven and cherished loved ones, who had been anxiously awaiting her homecoming. She is survived by her husband Lanell Mitchell Lunt and her five children, James M. Lunt (Clarisse), Lanette Smith (Kerry), Linda Bauer (Richard), Robert Troy Lunt, Nancy Michelle Lunt, and her brother Merl Prince (Elaine).
Funeral services will be held January 2nd, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Crosshollow Stake Center (2830 West, Cody Drive, Cedar City, Utah 84720). A viewing will be held at the same location from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on January 1st, 2020 and again from 9:00 to 10:30 am on January 2nd, 2020. Interment will follow the funeral at the New Harmony Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019