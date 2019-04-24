Maurice Lee Robison, Sr.



St. George - Maurice Lee Robison, Sr., 98, affectionately known as "Grandpa", peacefully transitioned from this life on April 19, 2019. He is reunited with his beloved Betty Mae Sommers Robison and two sons: Maurice Lee Robison, Jr. and Kirby Grant Robison, and numerous loved ones. Lee was born March 1, 1921 in Cordell, Oklahoma to Emmet Lee and Dollie Riley Robison. The family settled in Grand Junction, Colorado, where he met the love of his life, Betty.



Prior to reporting for active duty in the US Navy, Lee married his high school sweetheart in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 15, 1941. He served in the Pacific theater during World War II as an aircraft mechanic/flight engineer. He served 33 years spanning World War II, Korea and Vietnam.



Lee and Betty's three sons were born and raised in California (Kirby died in 1951, at age 4). The family looked forward to camping and fishing trips in the Sierra Nevada Mountains and Navy Days at Disneyland. Following Lee's hip replacement and cancer surgery, their youngest son, Scott, moved Lee and Betty to St. George in 2001.



Lee joined the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1958. The family was sealed together in the Los Angeles Temple in 196l. Lee served in many church capacities. On September 27, 1977, President Spencer W. Kimball conferred the sealing power on Lee, kissed him on the cheek, and sent him and Betty to serve in the Swiss Temple, the first of their five temple missions. He actively served as a Sealer for 38 years.



Lee is survived by his youngest son, Scott Patrick Robison and wife Beth; daughter-in-law, Lynda Robison Badger; eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.



The family wishes to thank the staff and residents of The Retreat at Sunbrook, for their loving care. We also thank the doctors, nurses, aides and staff at Dixie Regional Medical Center and Applegate Hospice for their care and kindness



Funeral services will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sunset 2nd Ward Chapel, 82 North Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held Friday, prior to services from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery.