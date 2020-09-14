Dr. Maurice "Dale" Parry



Anthem, AZ - Dr. Maurice "Dale" Parry (86) of Anthem, AZ, passed away August 29, 2020, from natural causes. He was born in Cedar City, Utah, to Gronway and Afton Parry. He attended Cedar City High School and graduated from Menlo Park School for Boys in California. Dale served a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Swiss-Austrian mission, where he spoke German and French.



Dale attended Stanford University for a time and ultimately earned his undergraduate degree in German Literature from Pomona College in Claremont, California. He earned his Doctorate at Still College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery Des Moines, Iowa in 1968. In 1962, prior to medical school, Dale married Marian Smith of Salt Lake City, Utah, and they were married until 1981. The couple had 5 children together. Dale worked in various rotations before settling in Page, AZ.



In Page, Dale worked as a family medicine physician at the Lake Powell Clinic for 4 years before helping to build up the Page Family Physicians Group. He worked for Page Hospital during his years in Page and delivered numerous healthy babies.



Dale met and married Lorraine Slack of Cedar City, Utah, in 1983. Lorraine had 2 children from her previous marriage, and they lived in Page, AZ, for 8 years. They later moved to Kingman, AZ, where Dale opened a private family practice. He later worked for the VA Clinic in Kingman, AZ, for over 10 years. Dale was an FAA Senior Medical Examiner and President of the Arizona Osteopathic Medical Association from 1989-1990.



Dale loved his family dearly and he is the proud grandfather of 22 grandchildren! Dale is survived by Lorraine Slack Parry (spouse), Ann Marie and Michael D'Onofrio (Ethan and Jason), Regan Slack (Whitney and Amie); also survived by Marian Smith Parry, Andrea Parry and Robert Burgess (Isaac and Conner), Matthew Dale and Lori Parry (Brooke, Holly, Ryan, Sean); Robert Merrill and Teri Parry (Paige, Lilly, Caleb, Jack); Blake Gronway and Stephanie Parry (Whitney, Madison, Chiara, Payton); Lindsey Parry and Josh Green (Chase, Lincoln, Cooper, Blake). He is also survived by two sisters, Toni Rennings of Mesquite, Nevada, and Carol Ann Nyman of Cedar City, Utah. He is preceded in death by his parents, Afton Leone Parry and Gronway Parry, as well as a brother, Gronway Robert Parry.



Dr. Parry had a passion for his hobbies. He loved everything associated with airplanes and flying. He learned to fly in an Ercoupe, and in fact, rode his bicycle to the airport to solo for his pilot's license at 14, as he was not yet licensed to drive a car. Dale was an excellent snow skier and his children remember him simultaneously skiing and belting out a favorite tune.



Dr. Parry had a deep love and appreciation for beautiful music. He was a skilled violinist who enjoyed playing his violin for others. Beautiful music enriched Dale's life. He was Concertmaster for the Page Community Orchestra, the Southwest Symphony and Mohave Community Orchestra.



Dale was concerned about safety and the state of one's car. He always carried a tire gauge with him in his brown leather satchel.



Dale was intelligent, well educated, gregarious and charismatic. Many will remember him for his kindness and care for others. He was a fountain of knowledge, had an impressive vocabulary and would study the encyclopedia for enjoyment. Dad could often be heard reminding us to "drink in that fresh mountain air" or "remember to stop and smell the roses." He embodied an attitude of gratitude and genuinely appreciated God's creations.



On Saturday, September 5th 2020, a private viewing was held for immediate family. A graveside service followed in the Paradise Memorial Garden, under the direction of the Messinger family of Pinnacle Peak Mortuary, 8555 E Pinnacle Peak Rd, Scottsdale, AZ.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. All who knew and loved Dale are welcome to celebrate with us. Please watch for more information about this event.



As a last tribute to this special man, we ask that you all tune-up your car and check the air pressure in your tires - Dale would have wanted that. Our Ol' Dad was one-of-a kind and we will never forget him.









