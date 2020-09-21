1/1
Max Edwin Bunnell
Max Edwin Bunnell

Max Edwin Bunnell, 93, passed away on September 16, 2020 in St. George, UT. Max was born on March 8, 1927 in Salt Lake City, UT to Daniel Edwin Bunnell and Mattie Mae Ellrich. He married Julia Elizabeth Lewis on June 2, 1948 in the Salt Lake Temple, and they enjoyed their fifty-two years of marriage together until her passing on January 13, 2011.

Max had a passion for art and painting. He loved painting the desert landscapes of southern Utah and Nevada. He sought to share his joy and taught generations of young students as a school teacher in Utah and Moapa Valley. He was the driving force behind the annual Moapa Valley Spring Art Show, showcasing many local artists, as well as the founder of the Moapa Valley Art Guild and the renowned Pomegranate Arts Festival. His vision in these endeavors was to present scholarships to prospective art students. Max served honorably in the United States Navy in World War II, being present at Pearl Harbor. He loved his family and enjoyed his many grandchildren running around.

Max is survived by his children, Edith (Bill) Luce and Leah (Don) Rieske, his seven grandchildren, and his sixteen great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Julia Bunnell.

Viewing services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 12-1 p.m. at the Moapa Valley Mortuary, with Funeral services following at 1:30 p.m. Services will be available by live-stream at 1:30 p.m. PST. Interment will follow in the Logandale Cemetery.




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Moapa Valley Mortuary - Logandale
