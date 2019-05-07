Resources
Max Gary Kelson

Max Gary Kelson Obituary
Max Gary Kelson, 77, passed away at home last week. He was the son of DeVon and Geraldine (Hair) Kelson, born and raised in Utah Valley.

He served in the Army in Korea after the war. Max loved camping, spending time with his family and being a computer design engineer.

He was a great husband, dad, granddad, great-granddad and friend. Married Sharon (Roundy) Kelson in 1967, she preceded him in death.

The family is making arrangements and will notify family and friends. Service will be private.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from May 7 to May 8, 2019
