Maxine Shutt
La Verkin - Maxine Lamb Shutt, 97, passed away peacefully November 10, 2020, in La Verkin, Utah. She was born October 8, 1923 in Ogden Utah to Curtis Anthon Lamb and Lillian Marguerite Minson Lamb. She was the oldest of four children, all girls.
She was raised in Tooele and Salt Lake City Utah graduating from South High School in June 1941. She married Kirby Jake Shutt on December 1, 1945 in Salt Lake City Utah. They had three children, Scott, Steve, and Laurie.
She moved to California after high school and worked at the Naval Air Station in Alameda for 10 months until her return to Utah.
When WWII ended Kirby came home from the war and they were married. They moved to Roy, Utah in 1954 where they reared their children. In 1958 when her three children were in school she went back to work. Maxine worked for the Defense Depot Ogden receiving many promotions and awards and quickly acquiring a supervisor position staying in management for the rest of her career. She retired from the Defense Depot in December of 1983.
In May 1991, Maxine received her Practitioner Degree from the United Church of Religious Science. She served as Interim Minister in the Church of Religious Science in Ogden Utah until 1992. She also served other Unity Churches in the area until she moved to La Verkin, Utah in 1993.
In September 1994, she organized the first Unity Church in St. George, Utah serving as the Spiritual Leader. She went on to study to become a minister and received her ministerial degree. In 2001 Maxine received a Doctor of Divinity Degree for her contribution to the community and for founding the Unity Church of St. George.
Maxine's hobbies included skiing and golfing. She loved to teach meditation forming the first meditation group at Sun River which is still in practice today. She also loved teaching yoga. Time spent with family was especially special to her. Maxine was well known in the community and everyone who met her loved her. She had a divine spirit which showed in her bright, cheerful face. She loved to dance and was always happy to share her dancing skills. What she learned from life in her own words: Love is powerful. Laughter is the best medicine. You need balance in your life, spiritual, mental, physical.
I hope you dance……….
Maxine is survived by her sisters; Sherma Bishop, Marie Gillespie, and Alice Griffith Calvert. Children; T. Scott (Pablo) Shutt and Laurie Weaver: Daughter in Law, Mary (Scott) Visarraga, Grandchildren; Kara (Abel) Archuleta, Lillian (Chae) Yim, Jake (Katie) Weaver. She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Lillian Lamb, husband Kirby Shutt, Son Steven Shutt, and granddaughter Amber Weaver.
Special thanks to Horizon Hospice who were with us every step of the way for the last 2 1/2 years. We couldn't have done it without you. A Celebration of Life will be held via Zoom for the family at a later date. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com