Maye Dean Petty
Cedar City - Maye Dean Rosenberg Petty returned to her Heavenly Father April 7, 2019. She was born March 5, 1945 to DeLos and ElRita Rosenberg. She was raised in Cedar City on the banks of Coal Creek and the shadow of the red hill. She was the self-proclaimed Cedar High Redmen gone homecoming queen of the class of 63. She got married to Nate Petty Jr and eventually raised her family in the same house. She spent many years working as an Iron County Justice Court Clerk. Her hobbies included feeding anyone that entered her house. Treating all our friends and cousins as her own kids. She also freelanced as a travel agent for guilt trips a family owned and sister ran agency. She was living proof that the heart has the capacity to love to no end.
She is survived by her daughter Natalie Petty (Darren) Brown from Bountiful, Utah. Her son Ryan (Laurie) Petty of Cedar City, Utah and her daughter-in-law Tonya Tom (Brandon) Petty. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews too numerous to mention as she is known as Grandma Maye, Aunt Maye and even Mom by those that are blood relatives and those that were adopted by her.
She is preceded in death by her husband Nate Petty Jr. and her son Brandon (Buzz) Petty. Numerous siblings and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at the Rock Church on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 am where Maye Dean was a lifetime member of the 1st Ward. Viewings will be held at Southern Utah Mortuary on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm and on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 am. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Apr. 10, 2019