Orem - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Melanie Schmutz Hatch of Orem, on August, 21st 2019. The first daughter of Daniel and Aileen Schmutz, Melanie was born on November 8th, 1951 in St. George, Utah. She married Stephen Randall Hatch on June 30th, 1973 in the St. George LDS temple. Melanie graduated from Dixie High School in 1970, and went on to receive her college education at Dixie College and Brigham Young University. She was an extremely active member of the community, as an annual organizer of the Provo Freedom festival, PTA president, and political campaign manager. Melanie was active in quilting and knitting groups, and provided handmade blankets and other beautiful ornamental stitchwork for a number of friends and family, as well as local and national charities. Melanie was a brilliant musician and a lifelong student of music. From an early age she was a talented, dedicated pianist. In her later years, Melanie learned to play string instruments, including the ukulele and especially the banjo. She had a thirst for knowledge and personal growth that was an inspiration to anybody lucky enough to know her. She brightened any room she walked into, and she was always the life of the party. Melanie was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and attended Girl's Camp over 30 times. She truly appreciated the relationships she maintained with her beloved young women, some of them for many years after. She is survived by her husband Stephen, her daughters Nicole Sperry of Pleasant Grove and her husband Tyler, Amy Easley of Saratoga Springs and her husband James, and her son Tyler Hatch of Orem and his wife Ciara. Steve and Melanie have 13 grandchildren, Emily, Josh, Jenny, Jared, Addison, Katelyn, Megan, Hunter, Olivia, Ryan, Jayne, Sequoia, and Tiger, who were the joy of her life, and who will miss her dearly. She is also survived by her father Daniel Schmutz of St. George, and her three siblings, Terrilee (and Dennis) Bailey, Jeff (and Holly) Schmutz, and Kelly Schmutz. We'll remember Melanie always, and her passing leaves an absence that will never be filled again in this lifetime. She genuinely loved people and they loved her in return. We look forward to the day we meet her again on the other side, and have the opportunity to hear her sweet laughter. Two viewings will be held. The first will be at Sundberg-Olpin mortuary at 495 S. State St. in Orem from 6-8 PM on August 27. There will be another viewing the following morning August 28th from 9:30-10:30 at Melanie's LDS chapel at 100 E 300 N in Orem, and the funeral will be held at 11:00 in the same location. Our family wishes to share our sincerest gratitude to Symbii Hospice, and the offices of Dr.'s Jay Clarke, Gregory Chipman, and John Edwards. We're eternally grateful to our many friends and family members who have been so supportive throughout Melanie's final years. We will miss you forever Mom. Rest in peace until we meet again.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019