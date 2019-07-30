Services
Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
190 NORTH 300 WEST
Cedar City, UT 84720-2508
(435) 586-4040
For more information about
Melvin Aldrich
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Aldrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Harold Aldrich


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Harold Aldrich Obituary
Melvin Harold Aldrich

Cedar City, Utah - Melvin Harold Aldrich, 92 "½" of Cedar City, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family on July 26, 2019. Mel was born on December 13, 1926 in Corning, California.

He was married to the love of his life, Zoe for 71 years. They were residents of Duck Creek Village from 1982-1999 before moving to Cedar City.

He was a veteran of WWII serving in the Army Air Corp and the Merchant Marines.

Mel is survived by his wife Zoe; children - Dan (Karen), John (Donna), Debbie (John); grandchildren - Tom (Becky), Christina (Jeremy), Dena (Mike), Mika, James (Emily), Joe (Nicki); great grandchildren - Natalie, Milla, Cate, Madison, Collins, Johnathon, Liam, Jameson and Grace.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now