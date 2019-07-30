|
|
Melvin Harold Aldrich
Cedar City, Utah - Melvin Harold Aldrich, 92 "½" of Cedar City, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family on July 26, 2019. Mel was born on December 13, 1926 in Corning, California.
He was married to the love of his life, Zoe for 71 years. They were residents of Duck Creek Village from 1982-1999 before moving to Cedar City.
He was a veteran of WWII serving in the Army Air Corp and the Merchant Marines.
Mel is survived by his wife Zoe; children - Dan (Karen), John (Donna), Debbie (John); grandchildren - Tom (Becky), Christina (Jeremy), Dena (Mike), Mika, James (Emily), Joe (Nicki); great grandchildren - Natalie, Milla, Cate, Madison, Collins, Johnathon, Liam, Jameson and Grace.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 30, 2019