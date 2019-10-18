Resources
More Obituaries for Merelyn Millward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merelyn Joyce Gray Millward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merelyn Joyce Gray Millward Obituary
Merelyn Joyce Gray Millward

St. George - Merelyn Joyce Gray Millward, age 87, was called home to her loving Heavenly Father on October 16, 2019 to be reunited with her sweetheart. Viewings will be held on Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Hughes Mortuary 1037 E 700 S., St George UT. Also on Thursday Oct. 24th at the River Ridge Ward 1750 E Foremaster, St George UT from 9:30am-10:30am with Funeral services to follow at 11:00am. Interment will take place at the Tonaquint Cemetery following the Services. Please visit www.hughesmortuary.com to leave condolences and to view full obituary.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.