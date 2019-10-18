|
Merelyn Joyce Gray Millward
St. George - Merelyn Joyce Gray Millward, age 87, was called home to her loving Heavenly Father on October 16, 2019 to be reunited with her sweetheart. Viewings will be held on Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Hughes Mortuary 1037 E 700 S., St George UT. Also on Thursday Oct. 24th at the River Ridge Ward 1750 E Foremaster, St George UT from 9:30am-10:30am with Funeral services to follow at 11:00am. Interment will take place at the Tonaquint Cemetery following the Services. Please visit www.hughesmortuary.com to leave condolences and to view full obituary.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019