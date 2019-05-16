|
|
Merlin C. Anderson
St. George - May 24, 1925 ~ May 11, 2019
Merlin Clem Anderson, 93, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at his home in St. George, Utah. Born May 24, 1925 in Oak City, Utah, the youngest of five children to Soren Carlos and Hulda Amanda Petersen Anderson. Spent his life in Oak City until he enlisted in the US Army in 1942. Moved to Ogden in 1946 where he met and married Edith Hollis. He became dad to her two children, Dennis DeVaul and Marilyn Sukauskas. Together they had a daughter, Connie Lyn Gardner. They resided in Ogden for 5 years before moving to California. Merlin worked for the military in construction with the civil service from 1942 until he retired in 1972. They then fulfilled their hope of moving back to the family farm in Oak City. Merlin and Edith would always says they loved Oak City. It was hard work, but that is what they were all about. Meeting the demands of the farm, they said they never worked harder than during their retirement. He loved his orchard. He said he needed to make a living on what it produced, but he really just loved being able to share it. When someone would come to get a box of fruit he would tell them to get all they needed - "If you leave hungry it's your own fault." Dad was very proud of serving in the Army and later in the Air Force. Sharing his memories of the military was his favorite way to pass the time. He was passionate about baseball, and was a coach for about fifteen years in California. He loved spending time with the boys in the area and teaching them to play ball. He coached many outstanding teams and always had a winning season. He was also a huge fan of the Dodgers. Merlin loved to dance and entertain. He loved having his family together as much as he could and having wonderful parties together. He loved staying active, camping, hunting, and bowling.
Survived by children: Connie Gardner, Marilyn Sukauskas and Dennis DeVaul, all of St. George; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by wife: Edith; brothers: Carlos and Amos; sisters: Allie Cardin and Lena Peterson.
Funeral: Saturday, May 18, 11 AM, at Morningside Drive LDS Chapel, 930 S 700 E, St. George. Viewing: Saturday at the church, 9:30-10:40 AM, prior to service. Burial: Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S Dixie Drive. The family expresses thanks to the wonderful staff and caregivers of Rocky Mountain Care and Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.nicklemortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 16, 2019