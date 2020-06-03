Merrill A. Hill



St. George - Merrill A. Hill, age 89, from St George, Utah passed away on May 30th, 2020. Merrill was born on July 25th, 1930 in St. Charles/Bear Lake, Idaho to William C. Hill and Annie Pugmire. He married Mary Hamilton on January 7, 1955 in Magna, Utah.



Merrill was raised in St. Charles, Idaho and was the youngest of eight brothers and sisters. He graduated from Fielding High School in Paris, Idaho.



Merrill joined the navy in 1951 and served until the end of 1954. He married Mary Hamilton on January 7th, 1955 in Magna, Utah and they immediately moved to California. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Los Angeles Temple on December 18th, 1965.



He was an avid golfer and spent many days on the golf course. He also enjoyed fishing, boating and being outdoors.



Merrill and Mary served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Visitor Center and Historic Sites in St. George, Utah in 2005-2006.



Merrill is survived by his wife Mary who resides in St. George. Daughter Annette Rothe, husband Joseph who reside in Henderson, Nevada. Merrill was preceded in death by Debra Moore his oldest daughter. They have five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. (435) 673-2454



A private family service will follow.



Interment will be at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada at a later date.









