Merrill John Hopkins
Merrill John Hopkins, born November 15, 1943 returned to his Father in Heaven on February 21, 2020. Rejoining his parents Edwin Lee Hopkins and Ada Bell Condie, his older brother Edwin LaRay Hopkins and his loving wife Michal Thomas, who he married on December 27, 1975, and later sealed their marriage at the Salt Lake City Temple on September 17, 1979.
Growing up in Cedar City, Utah, Merrill was always one to create mischief rarely getting to school on time or showing up to school covered in grease. He was always deep-neck into fixing or tearing apart something regardless of if he knew how or not. He would never miss the opportunity to learn how things worked, especially engines. Merrill worked as an auto mechanic for several years in Salt Lake City. When his career of working on cars ended, due to his back injuries, he moved on to small engines. He eventually opened Hopkins Small Engine Repair shop which he operated, for many years from his home in Washington City, Utah.
Merrill is survived by his 5 children John, Jeanene, Rodney, Susan, and Edwin, his brother Eric, sister Carolyn, 19 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Services for Merrill will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11am in the Morningside Chapel 930 S. Morningside Dr., St.George, Utah 84790. A viewing will be prior to services at the same location from 10:00am to 10:45am. Interment & dedication will be at the New Harmony Cemetery the same day at 2pm, under the direction of McMillan Mortuary.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020