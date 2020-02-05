|
|
Merrill Robert Bauer
On the morning of January 30, 2020, the current chapter of our loving Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Great-Great Grandfather and friend, Merrill Robert Bauer, came to a peaceful close.
Merrill was born August 18, 1924 to Robert and Fern Bauer in Cedar City, Utah. He was the third of nine children: Rex, Doris, Merrill, Orian, Corrine, Clesson, Carol, Gary and Ellen. He is survived by his sister, Carol and a large and extended posterity. He is a faithful follower in the Gospel of Jesus Christ restored by the Prophet Joseph Smith. He is the father of 14 children which blossomed into grand, great-grand and great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Irene and a daughter, Janae.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at noon at an LDS meeting house located at 800 South Laurie Lane, Cedar City, Utah. There will be viewings held Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. both at the church. If you desire to send flowers please send them to the above church address and request that they be delivered at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7th. Any and all are welcome to attend the services. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020