Services
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
(208) 852-0533
Resources
More Obituaries for Merrill Bauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merrill Robert Bauer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merrill Robert Bauer

On the morning of January 30, 2020, the current chapter of our loving Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Great-Great Grandfather and friend, Merrill Robert Bauer, came to a peaceful close.

Merrill was born August 18, 1924 to Robert and Fern Bauer in Cedar City, Utah. He was the third of nine children: Rex, Doris, Merrill, Orian, Corrine, Clesson, Carol, Gary and Ellen. He is survived by his sister, Carol and a large and extended posterity. He is a faithful follower in the Gospel of Jesus Christ restored by the Prophet Joseph Smith. He is the father of 14 children which blossomed into grand, great-grand and great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Irene and a daughter, Janae.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at noon at an LDS meeting house located at 800 South Laurie Lane, Cedar City, Utah. There will be viewings held Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. both at the church. If you desire to send flowers please send them to the above church address and request that they be delivered at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7th. Any and all are welcome to attend the services. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merrill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -