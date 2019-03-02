|
Michael Alan Marton
St. George - Michael Alan Marton passed away on Sunday, February 17th, 2019 at the age of 72 at Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George Utah. Michael was born on November 9, 1946 in Los Angeles, CA to Joseph and Ruth Marton (deceased). He is survived by his wife Peggy Lynn Marton, his stepson Toby Palos, his wife Morena and his stepgrandchildren Katie, Josh, Mason and Derrek, his children, Erica Fuller and her husband Cassiem, David Marton and his wife Rosey, as well as his grandchildren, Cameron, Braden and Isabella Fuller and Evan Marton, his sister, Susan Granich and her husband Fred, his brother Kenneth and his wife Mary, along with his nieces and nephews.
Michael owned several businesses in the Los Angeles area including a laundry company and a tire re-tread company. He was a volunteer for the community in West Los Angeles, including serving as President of Adat Shalom Synagogue. He loved spending time in nature picking fruit, such as cherries and apples. He loved to drive and took his family on many road trips to visit fruit stands and festivals. He moved to Cedar City, Utah in 2008 and became an accomplished fisherman. He volunteered at the Shakespeare Festival as an usher ran the Back Stage Store for actors. He enjoyed talking with people and listening to their stories. He loved living in Utah and working on his home with Peggy. He enjoyed antiquing and he was also an amazing baker, his favorite things to bake were cinnamon rolls, bagels, and potato knishes. Michael fought cancer bravely and outlived his diagnosis by 4 years.
Michael lived his life trying to help all those around him, even if it meant just listening. He was generous and would help everyone as best he could. He was a kind hearted person who will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Services will be held privately by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the in his name.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 2, 2019