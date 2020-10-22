Michael Chad Larsen



Michael Chad Larsen, age 8 months, passed away peacefully with his parent's by his side on October 16, 2020 at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT. He was born on February 25, 2020 in Cedar City, UT to Austin and Amanda Larsen. Mikey, or more endearingly called by his family, Bubzy, was a happy, smiley baby that seemed to only cry for his basic needs. It did not take much to make him smile and laugh, especially when it was with his big brother, James. His bright eyes shined with a curiosity beyond his age. He could eat a lemon without even making a face. He mimicked his Daddy's smirks and was getting pretty good at saying, "Mama". To be totally adored is not a strong enough emotion to express how we all felt about this precious, little soul. Michael is survived by his parents, Austin and Amanda Larsen; his big brother, James Lawrence Hildebrand III; Grandparents: Chad and Shelby Allred; Pat and Kathleen Brown; and Robyn Larsen and Ronald Osguthorpe; to include many loving great grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Michael was proceeded in death by his Grandpa and namesake Michael Larsen; and maternal Great-Grandparents, Konra Minniear; Mark Allred; and Rulon Sheffer.



A graveside service will be held for close family and friends at the Hurricane City Cemetery. Michael's Celebration of Life gathering will be in Cedar City, UT at 2727 W 5900 N. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 beginning at 2:00 p.m. Bright colored clothing is suggested. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Michael Larsen's memory to Primary Children's Hospital or Ronald McDonald Charities. A special thanks to them and McMillan Mortuary for taking care of our boy.









