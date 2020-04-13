|
Michael Dwyer
Cedar City - There are always new places to go fishing.
I'm off to find my new fishing places and new horizons.
Michael Peter Dwyer.
April 29, 1943-April 11, 2020.
A husband, father, brother and a hell of a good friend. He leaves a wife, Linda of 50 years. Three children, Debbie [Brian], David [Carolina] & Donald [Kim]
And Papa Bear to 5 grandchildren Delilah, Kylan, Taryn Nathan & Nora. We are the lucky ones to have pick Cedar City to retire at. We are blessed to have so many great friends here. It was one of the best decisions I ever made. The beginning of a new life and a new adventure.
Services under the direction of Affordable Funeral Services (435)586-3456
Due to Covid-19 virus there will not be a church service.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2020