Cedar City - There are always new places to go fishing.

I'm off to find my new fishing places and new horizons.

Michael Peter Dwyer.

April 29, 1943-April 11, 2020.

A husband, father, brother and a hell of a good friend. He leaves a wife, Linda of 50 years. Three children, Debbie [Brian], David [Carolina] & Donald [Kim]

And Papa Bear to 5 grandchildren Delilah, Kylan, Taryn Nathan & Nora. We are the lucky ones to have pick Cedar City to retire at. We are blessed to have so many great friends here. It was one of the best decisions I ever made. The beginning of a new life and a new adventure.

Services under the direction of Affordable Funeral Services (435)586-3456

Due to Covid-19 virus there will not be a church service.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2020
