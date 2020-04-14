|
Michael (Mike) Lee Fitzgerald
November 9, 1945 to April 10, 2020
Michael Lee Fitzgerald passed away April 10, 2020 at his home in Santa Clara, Utah of heart failure. He was 74 years old.
Mike was born November 9, 1945 in Oskaloosa, Iowa to Dean Bryson and Pauline Marie (Slay) Fitzgerald. Mike was the oldest of 4 children, 2 boys and 2 girls. Mike graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School in Pittsburgh, PA in 1964. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on February 28, 1966. Of his 3 years of service, Mike spent nearly 2 years in Vietnam.
Following his discharge, he attended California State University at Fresno where he earned a degree in Recreation Administration in 1973. In 1976 he re-enlisted with the California Army National Guard where he worked for 28 years, the last 15 years as the Chief of Military Pay Operations. He retired as a Sergeant Major at San Luis Obispo, CA.
Mike met Jayne Gould on a blind date in January of 1999. They were married on August 28, 1999 in Los O, California. They lived in Los O, CA, Spanish Fork, UT, and Oskaloosa, IA, before moving to Santa Clara, UT in 2013. Mike was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed reading, senior softball, walking and traveling in his spare time.
Mike is survived by his wife, Jayne, children Michael (Kristin) Fitzgerald, Kelsi Fitzgerald, Paul (Brittony) Shean, Jay (Vaur) Shean, Kristen (Keith) Coogan, and Erin (Adam) Judd; fifteen grandchildren; a brother, David (Sharon) Fitzgerald, and sisters Patricia (Daryl) Sporer and Mary Beth (Lee) Jung. Mike was preceded in death by his parents.
Interment will be in the Santa Clara Utah Cemetery.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will not be a public service.
Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020