Michael Orton Hyatt
JULY 15, 1946- FEBRUARY 12, 2020
Michael Orton Hyatt passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 12, 2020. He was born on JULY 15, 1946 in Cedar City, Utah to James LeRoy Hyatt and Maude Orton. He was raised in Parowan, Utah and graduated from Parowan High School, then later obtained his B.A. in Psychology from Southern Utah State College.
Mike was in a terrible car accident in 1968 and spent four months in a coma. He had to relearn how to walk, talk and use his muscle coordination. Despite the extensive brain damage he went on to obtain his Bachelor's degree. He also spent time in the National Guard from when he was 18 up until his car accident. He married his college sweetheart in 1974, they had two children however they did later divorce.
Mike was loved by all who knew him as he had a great sense of humor and a very big heart. He sure loved his Monday night football, and his favorite team was the Green Bay Packers. Mike was diagnosed with leukemia last summer and spent the last 6 months with the amazing people at Cedar Health and Rehabilitation. He fought a valiant battle with a cheerful disposition all the way through. He will be sorely missed by all who love him.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jim, one half brother and three half sisters. He is survived by his son James Michael, daughter Michelle (Jackson), one brother Gerald, two granddaughters, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday February 20, 2020 from 6-7pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 58 South 100 West Parowan, Utah 84761.
In lieu of flowers or gifts please send a donation to the .
We appreciate the help of the nurses and aids at Cedar Health and Rehabilitation and especially the care from Ethan, his hospice nurse.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020