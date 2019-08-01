|
|
Michael Paulsen
Cedar City - Mike was born on February 22, 1979 in Mission Hills, California, to Arlo Nuttall Paulsen and Debra Kay Paulsen. He was the fifth of five children. Mike was raised primarily in Cedar City, Utah. He attended Enoch Elementary and North Elementary, Cedar Middle School, and Cedar High School, where he excelled in all his classes. Mike was an Eagle Scout. He served a 2-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Germany Dusseldorf Mission. Upon his return Mike moved to Canton, Michigan, where he met and married his sweetheart, Shannon. They were later divorced. Mike and Shannon had a son, James, who was Mike's pride and joy, his best friend. Mike spent hours playing with James, taking pictures, hiking, and teaching survival skills. Mike loved classical music, books, photography, art. His heart was always in Utah where he had grown up camping and hiking with his family, scouts, and friends. Mike recently returned to Cedar City to be with his girlfriend, Jennifer Fry. He was enrolled at SUU to pursue his studies in Art. Mike passed away unexpectedly on July 23, 2019. He is survived by his parents Arlo & Debbie; son James; sisters Shauna Bowden (Blaine) of Heber City, Utah; Melissa Leishman (Jamie) of Belleville Michigan; Angela Johnson (Elmer) of Las Vegas, Nevada; and brother David Paulsen (Jennifer) of Edmond, Oklahoma and many nieces and nephews. There will be a Memorial Service on Monday August 5, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Enoch West Stake Center (3575 Minersville Highway Enoch, Ut). Services are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.
Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 1, 2019