Michael "Mud" Van Duren
Hurricane, Utah - Michael "Mud" Van Duren Born February 27th 1941-Passed on August 10th, 2020
We all know him as MUD. We are so deeply saddened to lose this incredible person to complications following a stroke in August, way too soon. If you knew Mud you knew he loved the outdoors, adventure, traveling and he loved his wife and family. Please join us for a casual open house celebration of life at the Main Street Cafe garden on Oct. 3rd beginning at 4 PM with a final farewell at 5 PM. The celebration will conclude at 6 PM. There will be an open mic and light food served. We look forward to seeing you there. Memorial contributions may be made to visit www.alivingtribute.org
or www.firehero.org/firehero-tuesday
For an extended obituary visit serenitystg.com