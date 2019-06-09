|
Michael Wolschon
St. George - Michael Wolschon, a friend to everybody, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 68 years young. He was a strong, kind-hearted family man, born on August 25, 1950, in Detroit, Michigan to Frederick J. Wolschon and Stella Jane Wolschon. He worked hard, he loved hard, and he lived life to the fullest. He is deeply loved and will be profoundly missed, by all who knew him.
Michael is survived by his wife, Renée Wolschon; children: Stacey (Phillip) Teague of Salisbury, NC, Stephanie (Daniel) Rule of Carmichael, CA, Michelle (Travis) Smith of Salt Lake City, UT; ten loving grandchildren; mother, Stella Bingham of MI; sister, Kathi Langley; brother, Marty Wolschon.
Funeral Service will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with a visitation prior at 1:00 p.m. both at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 9, 2019